Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.40.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.29.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,381.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,500 shares of company stock worth $481,491.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

