Brokers Offer Predictions for Nestlé S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.