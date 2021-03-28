Brokers Offer Predictions for Nestlé S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

