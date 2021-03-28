Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,987,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $52.44 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.36.

OZON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

