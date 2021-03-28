Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,987,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $52.44 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.36.

OZON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit