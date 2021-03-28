Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.21% of Savara worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 24,100 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 135,558 shares of company stock worth $219,824. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Savara stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

