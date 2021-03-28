Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.40. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

