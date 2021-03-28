BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.93-6.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.084-6.327 billion.

BRP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $85.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.10.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

