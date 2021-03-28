BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.93-6.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.084-6.327 billion.
BRP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $85.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.