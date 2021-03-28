BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

DOO opened at C$103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.39. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.63 and a 52 week high of C$107.52.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

