BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mar 28th, 2021

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

DOO opened at C$103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.39. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.63 and a 52 week high of C$107.52.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

