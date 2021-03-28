Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $66,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,802.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,430.49 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,923.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,955.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

