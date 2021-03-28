CACHE Gold (CGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $108,852.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.61 million and $108,852.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $55.76 or 0.00098566 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.93 or 0.00613301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00065010 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 52,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,857 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

