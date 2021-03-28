Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

CZR opened at $87.53 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

