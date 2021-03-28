Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
CALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
NASDAQ CALT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 1,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $731.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.
