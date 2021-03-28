Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

CALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ CALT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 1,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $731.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

