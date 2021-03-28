Canaccord Genuity Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.31. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$2.11 and a one year high of C$6.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

