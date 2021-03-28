Cannell Capital LLC Sells 77,264 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,264 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises about 1.6% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBW opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBW. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

