Cannell Capital LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $913.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

