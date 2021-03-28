Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.47).

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

