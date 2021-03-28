CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CWX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.11. 217,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,820. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$710.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.38.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWX. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

