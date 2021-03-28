Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 352 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 27,944,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

