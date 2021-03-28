Capital Advantage Inc. Invests $457,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

PG traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.45. 10,816,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $333.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.