Capital Advantage Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,628 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. 4,713,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

