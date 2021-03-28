Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 1,446 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,705,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,403,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

