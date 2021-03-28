Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

