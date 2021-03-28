Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $59,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSII opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

