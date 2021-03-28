CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. 9,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,156. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

