Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,752 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

