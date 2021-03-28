Castellan Group LLC Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.37. 377,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,167. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.85 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

