Castellan Group LLC Invests $883,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

