Castellan Group LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Castellan Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.30.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.58. 713,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,090. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

