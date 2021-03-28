Castellan Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Castellan Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $45.82. 5,288,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,086. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

