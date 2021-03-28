Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in March

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the February 28th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay Pacific Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.