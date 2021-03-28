Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 1,553.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cavitation Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 30,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Cavitation Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

