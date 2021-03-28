Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CELTF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

CELTF stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.