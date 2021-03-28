Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip Sells 7,500 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $177,225.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

