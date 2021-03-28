Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 27,392 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. 62,951,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,106,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

