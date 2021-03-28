Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,418 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.94% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

