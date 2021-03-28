Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.31. 3,329,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,019. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

