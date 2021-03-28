Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,944,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.