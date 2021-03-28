Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 35,257 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $113.58. 6,409,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,879. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

