Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,221 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.80. 8,501,850 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.