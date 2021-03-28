Cetera Advisors LLC Has $16.40 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $21.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $618.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,852,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,682,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $721.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $593.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.39, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

