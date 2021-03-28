Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Wynn Resorts worth $72,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,849,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,037.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $127.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,039. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.