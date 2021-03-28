Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $69,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ma Investment Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $11,838,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

