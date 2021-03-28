Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,615 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Raymond James worth $75,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Raymond James by 512.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Raymond James by 165.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Raymond James by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

NYSE RJF opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

