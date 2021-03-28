Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $74,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

