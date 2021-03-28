Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,276 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of National Retail Properties worth $70,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.39 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.