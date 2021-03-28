ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million.

CCXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,967 shares of company stock worth $5,878,829 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,914,000 after purchasing an additional 249,604 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after acquiring an additional 152,558 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,319,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 271,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,212. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

