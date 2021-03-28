Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 129.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.