China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGS opened at $0.02 on Friday. China Gengsheng Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About China Gengsheng Minerals

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures.

