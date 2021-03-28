CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,478. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,584,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,467,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.