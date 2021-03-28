Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNNB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

