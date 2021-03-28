Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.64 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $74.64 million and $2.14 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00611836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024184 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

